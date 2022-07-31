Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19 Again

The White House says US President Joe Biden has tested positive again for the coronavirus.

Officials say he's not experiencing any symptoms and continues to feel well.

But he will again isolate at the White House.

The president previously tested positive just over a week ago. He has since been working in isolation.

Biden tested negative on Wednesday and resumed his official duties.

He was scheduled to travel domestically on Sunday and Tuesday, but both trips have been canceled after the latest positive test result.

Source: NHK