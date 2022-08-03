Qatar To Help Nepal To Build Houses To Migrant Workers: Ambassador Yousuf Bin Mohammad Al-Hail

Ambassador of Qatar to Nepal Yousuf Bin Mohammad Al-Hail that his country is ready to support returnee Nepali migrant workers to build their own houses.

For this, he proposed to create a labour bank in Qatar and deposit a certain amount – 10 to 20 per cent – from the monthly income of the workers.

“In some years, they will save enough money to build a house for their family. Since the size of a family is not that large in Nepal, a couple of million rupees will be enough to build a house,” said Al-Hail.

“The Nepal Rastra Bank, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Labour Employment and Social Security should come together in this regard,” he said.

Meanwhile, he expressed gratitude to Nepal and Nepali workers in Qatar for their support in the development of infrastructure for the World Cup 2022 and other construction. “We proudly admit it,” said Al-Hail.

He also said that Qatar wanted to import food, water and vegetables as well as herbs and spices from Nepal. However, according to him, Nepal lacks international standard processing factories and packaging.

He also informed that flights to and from Doha-Kathmandu will be dropped to just one a day from the current four a day in order to carry world-cup enthusiasts from the areas like Europe, Americas and East Asia.

However, the number of flights a day is expected to jump to six a day immediately after the World Cup, he said.

People having the required vaccination against COVID-19 need not to stay in quarantine while non-vaccinated people have to undergo a five-day quarantine in Qatar.

