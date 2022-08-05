COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 529 New Cases And 370 Recoveries And One Death

Aug. 5, 2022, 4:59 p.m.

With 529 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 989,350

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 2941 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 529 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 3550 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 383 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 5760 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 5587 patients are placed in home isolation and 173 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 42 are in ICU and Two in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 370 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 971,620 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.3 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,970.

