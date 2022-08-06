COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 326 New Cases, 446 Recoveries And One Death

Aug. 6, 2022, 6:06 p.m.

With 326 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 989676.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1942 Real-Time Poly 326persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 2740 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 336 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 5602 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 5471 patients are placed in home isolation and 170are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 46 are in ICU and two are in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 5641 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 970646 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday reported 1 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,971.

