China Ends 4 Days Of Military Drills Around Taiwan

China Ends 4 Days Of Military Drills Around Taiwan

Aug. 8, 2022, 7:31 a.m.

China has ended four days of military drills around Taiwan, and suggested that they were aimed at examining how to move if it decides to unify with Taiwan by force.

The Chinese military carried out the large-scale exercises in six maritime areas and airspace encircling Taiwan from Thursday through Sunday. The move was in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

The military's Eastern Theater Command, which is in charge of the East China Sea, has released footage showing flying fighter jets and bombers. It is said to be from the combat exercises on Sunday focusing on simulated attacks on land and tests of long-range strike capabilities in the air.

Meng Xiangqing, a professor at the National Defense University, told state-run China Central Television that the drills were conducted at an unprecedented short distance from Taiwan.

He said the military confirmed its capabilities to encircle Taiwan and block foreign forces from entering the area. He said the drills have created good conditions and a strategic advantage for China's unification with Taiwan.

Some planes and ships in the drills crossed the median line, which is an unofficial buffer to help prevent accidental clashes between Chinese and Taiwanese forces. Chinese authorities have recently begun asserting that they do not recognize the line as they are stepping up pressure on Taiwan.

Source: NHK

Agencies

Dengue Spreads In 59 Districts Of Nepal
Aug 07, 2022
Russia Continues Assault In Ukraine
Aug 07, 2022
China May Increase Military Pressure On Taiwan
Aug 07, 2022
Kathmandu Jolted By Earthquake Measuring 5.3 Richter Scale
Aug 06, 2022
India Reports 20,551 New COVID-19 Cases, 70 Covid Deaths On Friday
Aug 06, 2022

More on International

Russia Continues Assault In Ukraine By Agencies 23 hours, 6 minutes ago
China May Increase Military Pressure On Taiwan By Agencies 23 hours, 10 minutes ago
Putin Calls For Full Implementation Of Deal To Export Ukrainian Agriculture Products By Agencies 1 day, 23 hours ago
Japan, Taiwan Condemn China Missile Launches By Agencies 3 days ago
Over 20 Chinese Military Planes Cross Strait Median Line: By Agencies 4 days ago
Pelosi's Visits Taiwan, China Criticizes The Visit By Agencies 5 days ago

The Latest

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur In One Or Two Places Of Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 08, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 264 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 07, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 451 New Cases And 433 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 07, 2022
NUSACCI Delegation Calls On PM Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 07, 2022
SARI/EI Energy Trade By Keshab Poudel Aug 07, 2022
EU SUPPORT Humanitarian Cause By A Correspondent Aug 07, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75