Japan Marks 77 Years Since Atomic Bombing Of Nagasaki

Japan Marks 77 Years Since Atomic Bombing Of Nagasaki

Aug. 9, 2022, 8:32 a.m.

Japan is marking 77 years since the atomic bombing of Nagasaki during World War Two.

Since early Tuesday morning, people have been gathering to honor the victims at locations including Nagasaki Peace Park, which is built around ground zero. The annual memorial ceremony will be held at the park.

About 1,700 people are expected to attend the event. That's more than three times as many as the previous two years, when the ceremony was scaled down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Survivors of the bombing, along with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and representatives from dozens of countries, will attend.

A register containing the names of 192,310 victims will be placed inside a memorial. It includes the names of 3,160 people who were added in the past year.

Participants will observe a moment of silence at 11:02 a.m., the same minute the bomb exploded on August 9, 1945.

Nagasaki Mayor Taue Tomihisa will deliver a peace declaration at the ceremony. He's expected to call for a world without nuclear arms, amid growing fears about Russia's nuclear threats regarding its invasion of Ukraine.

The mayor is also likely to urge Japan's government to join the UN nuclear weapons ban treaty.

The agreement came into force last year. But nuclear powers, including the US and Russia, do not support it. Japan and other countries that rely on them for deterrence have not signed either.

Throughout the day, people in Nagasaki will reflect on the catastrophe and send the message that the atomic bombing should forever remain as the world's last.

NHK

Agencies

71MW Nilgiri Hydro Tunnel Makes Breakthrough
Aug 08, 2022
Pokhara International Airport to Operate On 1 January 2023
Aug 08, 2022
Israel, Palestinian Militant Group Agree To Ceasefire, Israel Blames Iran’s Malign Hand Behind The Conflict
Aug 08, 2022
China Ends 4 Days Of Military Drills Around Taiwan
Aug 08, 2022
Dengue Spreads In 59 Districts Of Nepal
Aug 07, 2022

More on International

Israel, Palestinian Militant Group Agree To Ceasefire, Israel Blames Iran’s Malign Hand Behind The Conflict By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
China Ends 4 Days Of Military Drills Around Taiwan By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
Russia Continues Assault In Ukraine By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago
China May Increase Military Pressure On Taiwan By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago
Putin Calls For Full Implementation Of Deal To Export Ukrainian Agriculture Products By Agencies 3 days, 4 hours ago
Japan, Taiwan Condemn China Missile Launches By Agencies 4 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

How Prepared Is Nepal For Future Disasters? By Dr. Dhruba Gautam Aug 09, 2022
Scott DeLisi: U.S. Diplomat Helping Nepali In Need By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 09, 2022
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Karnali and Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 09, 2022
71MW Nilgiri Hydro Tunnel Makes Breakthrough By Agencies Aug 08, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 301 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 08, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 498 New Cases And 470 Recoveries And One Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 08, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75