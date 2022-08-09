KOICA And KAAN Organize A Networking Meeting

In order to facilitate the 2022 group of Master’s Program, KOICA and KOICA Alumni Association of Nepal (KAAN) have organized a Networking Meeting on a virtual platform with the objective of sharing experiences and promoting networking between KOICA scholars of 2021 and 2022 as well as providing all the needed information about their program, life in Korea, information about University, departure process and etc. The recent graduates and KAAN members made a series of presentations to share important information.

The program was attended by existing Masters Fellows of 2021, Masters Fellows of 2022, KAAN Members and Officers of the KOICA Nepal Office. Sunghoon Ko, KOICA Country Director, in his congratulatory remarks shared the experience of the development of Korea and the important role of capacitated human resource and their role in nation building. He also hoped that after completion of the Master’s course, the public officials will be able to contribute more to the development of Nepal as well as support facilitating Nepal and Korean relations.

Besides the long-term program, KOICA is also implementing short-term fellowship programs as well, due to the outbreak of the Covid 19 since 2020 KOICA has opted to organize Capacity Building Programs via a virtual platform.

Within October 2022 total of 121 government officials from 6 different Ministry / Government Institutions (Ministry of Women Children and Senior Citizen, Office of Attorney General, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Federals Affairs and General Administration, Ministry of Finance, Department of hydrology) shall be capacitated in topics like Old age income security through Korea know how national pension scheme and Social security, Cyber Crime, Gender Sensitive Educational Environment, Sustainable and Rural Development, Macro Economic Development Strategy, Meteorological instrument and early warning System respectively. All of these programs have been officially requested by the Government of Nepal and shall be implemented under KOICA technical support.

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has been implementing a Capacity Improvement and Advancement for Tomorrow (CIAT) program as one of the important KOICA’s development cooperation programs since 1995.

This program aims in leading human resources development (HRD) through Short Term training and a Master’s Degree Scholarship Program for government officials and providing capacity-building training focusing on sharing Korea's experience and technology for development. To date, we have more than 2007 government officials who has taken part in KOICA’s Capacity Building Program.

However, to date total of 148 government officials have successfully completed a Master’s Degree Course under KOICA’s Scholarship Program. Time and again government official undergoing a Master’s program under KOICA’s support has been recognized for their academic excellence in Korea. This year total of 14 government officials has been selected to pursue their Master’s programs in different courses in various reputed Korean Universities. They are tentatively scheduled to leave within August 2022.