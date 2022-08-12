Nepalese Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka Returns From China

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Narayan Khadka and his delegation returned home following completion of two days visit to China. During his visit, Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka held bilateral t level talks with State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of ChinaWang Yi held bilateral leading their respective delegations in Qingdao, Chin.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Khadka was on an official visit to China at the invitation of State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Wang Yi.

The two Foreign Ministers took stock of overall aspects of Nepal-China relations and cooperation and agreed to promote further cooperation in various sectors including trade, connectivity, investment, health, tourism, poverty alleviation, agriculture, disaster management, education, culture, and people-to-people exchanges, among others. Both sides expressed satisfaction over the progress made in a range of matters of bilateral cooperation since the official visit of the State Councilor to Nepal in March, 2022.

During the meeting, Minister for Foreign Affairs Hon. Dr. Khadka reiterated Nepal’s unwavering commitment to One China Policy and assured that the Nepali territory will not be allowed to be used for any activity against China. On the other hand, State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs H.E. Wang Yi reiterated China’s continued and unconditional support to Nepal’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and assured to support in Nepal’s development endeavors as per the priority of the Government of Nepal.

Foreign secretary Bharat Raj Poudyal, Secretary of Commerce Toyanath Gyawali and ambassador of Nepal to China Bishnu Pukar and other high level officials from Minsitry of Forign Affairs.

China also assured the Nepali delegation that the construction of the second phase of the Kathmandu Ring Road Improvement Project will start soon.

In addition, China has also pledged support to Nepal with more than 15 billion rupees in various topics including physical infrastructure, disaster management and health materials.

Minister Dr. Khadka had set out to China on August 9 leading an 11-member Nepali delegation.