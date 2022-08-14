Zelenskyy Proposes Bills To Extend Martial Law And Mobilization

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday sent bills to the parliament seeking to extend martial law, and the term of general mobilization until November. Both are due to expire on August 23.

If the bills are approved, men aged 18 to 60 will continue to be banned from leaving the country. Zelenskyy took the step as Ukraine's military prepares for a long battle against Russian forces.

Russia's defense ministry said on Saturday its forces destroyed a HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and ammunition depot in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.

The High Mobility Artillery Rocket System was provided by the United States.

Ukrainian forces are mounting counterattacks in an attempt to recapture occupied areas in the southern region of Kherson. They are using weapons supplied by the West. A senior Ukrainian military official reportedly said the country's forces have the ability to strike almost all Russian supply routes in the south.

Source: NHK