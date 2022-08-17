Kathmandu Valley Logs 379 New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 379 New Cases

Aug. 17, 2022, 4:41 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 379 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 3876 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 379 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 379 infections, Kathmandu district records 261 cases, 52 in Lalitpur and 63 in Bhaktapur.

With 530 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 994,358

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepali Ambassador Dr. Sharma Pays A Courtesy Call On Indian Finance Minister Sitharaman
Aug 17, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 530 New Cases And 321 Recoveries
Aug 17, 2022
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Likely to Occur In Gandakai Province
Aug 17, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 271 New Cases
Aug 16, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 399 New Cases, 526 Recoveries And One Death
Aug 16, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 530 New Cases And 321 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 57 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 271 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 399 New Cases, 526 Recoveries And One Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Dengue Cases Rises Across Nepal By Agencies 1 day, 13 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 264 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 427 New Cases And 474 Recoveries And One Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Nepali Ambassador Dr. Sharma Pays A Courtesy Call On Indian Finance Minister Sitharaman By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2022
MD GHISING’s SECOND YEAR Highest Profit By Keshab Poudel Aug 17, 2022
Foreign Reserve Drops To 6.9 Months' Import By Agencies Aug 17, 2022
Nepal And Finish Agree To Work Together In Climate Change And Disaster Risk Reduction By Agencies Aug 17, 2022
Elections Commissions Demands Clarification From 115,131 Candidates For Not Submitting Expenditure Details By Agencies Aug 17, 2022
UN Secretary-General To Visit Ukraine By Agencies Aug 17, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadre 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75