Kathmandu Valley Logs 379 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 379 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 3876 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 379 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 379 infections, Kathmandu district records 261 cases, 52 in Lalitpur and 63 in Bhaktapur.

With 530 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 994,358