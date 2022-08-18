KOICA And KAAN Donated Medical Equipment To Makwanpur

KOICA Alumni Association of Nepal (KAAN) with a support from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) donated medical equipment related to COVID response program including maternal and child health to Raksirang Basic Hospital worth NPR 16, 05,750 (in words Sixteen Lakhs Five Thousands Seven Hundred and Fifty rupees only). The handover program was organized on August 18, 2022 in Raksirang Basic Hospital, Makwanpur.

The main objective of this program is to support in COVID response program via supporting medical equipments to increase the health services/facility of the hospital. KOICA-KAAN believes that the support will contribute in strengthening the capacity of the hospital to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Simultaneously, KOICA-KAAN support is expected to upgrade the hospital performance and improve the institution delivery rate. The supported items are 15 Delivery sets, 5 Episiotomy sets, 1 Portable USG machine with printer, 2 delivery beds, 2 baby warmers and 2 resuscitation sets with oxygen hood box.

Raksirang Basic Hospital which is under Raksirang Rural Municipality has been continuously providing health care services to the residents of Raksirang and nearest rural municipalities since long time. Understanding the problems of the majority people “Chepangs” who are residing in this rural municipality, KOICA-KAAN supported the above mentioned medical equipments to increase the better health service/facility through KOICA Alumni Association of Nepal (KAAN).

The handover ceremony was completed in the presence of Mr. Raj Kumar Malla, Chairperson and Mr. Baksingh Thing, Vice chairperson of Raksirang Rural Municipality together with hospital staffs.

Ms. Yoonhee Chung, Deputy Country Director of KOICA Nepal expressed that South Korean Government aims to strengthen the health sector in Nepal through KOICA. KOICA has been supporting Nepal’s health sector by establishing 3 hospitals in Thimi, Nuwakot, Mugu ; and dispatch of Doctors and Health Professionals. She applauded and congratulated all the hard working team and management of the hospital and hoped that the small support to the hospital is meaningful in upgrading the hospital service delivery as well as support in increasing the institutional delivery in upcoming days. KOICA is also confident that the hospital would get more encouraged to continue the significant work in coming days and hoped the medical equipments will be utilized properly for the health welfare of marginalized people.

Mr. Raj Kumar Malla, Chairperson of Raksirang Rural Municipality thanked the government of South Korea for the support to Raksirang Basic Hospital.

KAAN is a voluntary association formed by the alumni’s of KOICA Fellowship Program. Every year KOICA sends around 80 government officials to Korea in short as well as long term fellowship/scholarship programs. After the completion of program these fellows join KAAN and organize or participate in different voluntary and knowledge sharing activities throughout the year. KOICA has been supporting KAAN every year in different assistance programs such as seminars/workshop, donation programs etc. within and outside the valley.