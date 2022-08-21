NC Leader Giri Is No More

NC leader Giri Is No More

Aug. 21, 2022, 7:30 a.m.

Nepali Congress (NC) leader Pradip Giri has passed away. He was 75.

Dr. Minendra Rijal, NC leader, informed through his twitter account that Giri was no more.

Krishna Prasad Paudel, NC central office secretary, said that Giri passed away at about 9:30 pm.

Also a member of the House of Representatives (HoR) Giri was known for his socialist views and simple lifestyle. He was undergoing treatment at Mediciti hospital and his health condition was said to be stable till evening today itself.

Issuing a statement, NC said that Giri's body will be kept at the Shivalaya within the Mediciti hospital premises from 9 to 11 am and then at party office from 11:30 am to 2 pm tomorrow, Sunday, for tribute and then taken to Pashupati for final rites.

