Biden Discusses Ukraine Situation With European Leaders

Aug. 22, 2022, 7:09 a.m.

US President Joe Biden has discussed the situation in Ukraine with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany.

The White House issued a statement on Sunday, saying that Biden spoke by phone with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, President Emmanuel Macron, and Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The statement says, "The leaders affirmed their continued support for Ukraine's efforts to defend itself against Russian aggression."

It adds, "They also discussed the situation at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, including the need to avoid military operations near the plant and the importance of an IAEA visit as soon as feasible to ascertain the state of safety systems."

The statement says that the leaders also discussed ongoing negotiations over Iran's nuclear program.

Agencies

