India Logs 10,649 New COVID-19 Cases, 36 Covid Deaths

India logged 10,649 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,43,68,195, while the active cases declined to 96,442, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today.

The death count has climbed to 5,27,452 with 36 fatalities which includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.59 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 64 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.62 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.32 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,37,44,301, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.