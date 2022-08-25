Ukrainians Hit By Russian Missile Attack On Independence Day

Ukrainians Hit By Russian Missile Attack On Independence Day

Aug. 25, 2022, 7:41 a.m.

A Russian missile attack on Wednesday killed 22 people at a train station in the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region. Zelenskyy says it was a reminder of the perils faced by civilians across the country.

Authorities had tried to take precautions, anticipating threats on the holiday. They put residents on a state of high alert. Before the attack, Zelenskyy had applauded Ukrainians for overcoming the odds against them.

Zelenskyy said, "We've been holding on for six months. It is difficult for us. But we clenched our fists, fighting for our fate. Each new day is a new reason not to give up."

Allies in the West have bolstered Ukrainians throughout the invasion. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a surprise visit on Wednesday, his third trip since the start of the fighting. He promised more military aid, including thousands of drones to track and target Russian forces.

US leaders announced their largest package of aid yet -- nearly 3 billion dollars. And those in Germany promised another 500 million dollars in weapons and ammunition.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu criticized the moves. He said, "New, serious challenges have appeared: The United States and others in the West are putting unprecedented pressure on independent states in an effort to maintain global domination."

Shoigu said Russian forces have deliberately slowed the pace of their campaign. He said they are doing everything they can "to avoid civilian casualties."

Agencies

