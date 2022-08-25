Weather Forecast: Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely To Occur In Lumbini And Madhesh Provinces

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Madesh Province and Lumbini Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Madesh Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces tonight.