Weather Forecast: Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely To Occur In Lumbini And Madhesh Provinces

Weather Forecast: Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely To Occur In Lumbini And Madhesh Provinces

Aug. 25, 2022, 7:30 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Madesh Province and Lumbini Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Madesh Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Bangladesh Has Shown Interest to Invest in Sunkoshi III Sorage Project
Aug 25, 2022
Nepali Antiquity Returned To Nepal
Aug 25, 2022
China, South Korea Mark 30 Years Of Diplomatic Relations
Aug 25, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 152 New Cases
Aug 24, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 242 New Cases And 164 Recoveries And One Deaths
Aug 24, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur In Gadnaki, Karnali and Sudurpaschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Madhesh Province And Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Thunder And Lightening Is Likely To Occur In Gandaki, Karnali and Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Light To Moderate Rain Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini And Sudurpaschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely To Occur In Bagmati, Karnali And Gandaki Provines By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Hindu Rastra? By Hemang Dixit Aug 25, 2022
Bangladesh Has Shown Interest to Invest in Sunkoshi III Sorage Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 25, 2022
Bangladesh Is Ready To Import Clean Electricity From Nepal By Agencies Aug 25, 2022
Nepali Antiquity Returned To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 25, 2022
India Logs 10,649 New COVID-19 Cases, 36 Covid Deaths By Agencies Aug 25, 2022
China, South Korea Mark 30 Years Of Diplomatic Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 25, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75