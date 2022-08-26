Taiwan Proposes Record Defense Budget

Taiwan Proposes Record Defense Budget

Aug. 26, 2022, 7:15 a.m.

Taiwan has proposed a record defense budget for 2023 that seeks to increase spending by nearly 14 percent from this year, amid growing pressure from China.

The Executive Yuan, or Cabinet, adopted a general budget for next year on Thursday.

The proposed defense budget totals 586.3 billion New Taiwan dollars, or about 19.4 billion US dollars, which is up by 13.9 percent from the current year.

The sum includes funds for purchasing advanced F-16V fighter jets and mass-producing missiles and other equipment.

The defense ministry says the overall defense budget is equivalent to 2.4 percent of Taiwan's projected gross domestic product for next year.

An official in charge of budget compilation says the sharp boost comes as outlays for ever-increasing dispatches of military aircraft and vessels will likely rise further amid China's stepped-up military activity around Taiwan.

China carried out large-scale military exercises around Taiwan earlier this month, and has frequently sent fighter planes over the median line in the Taiwan Strait even after the drills concluded. The line was established with the aim of preventing unintended military clashes between Taiwan and China.

Agencies

Bangladesh Agree To Import 50 MW Electricity From Nepal
Aug 26, 2022
Bangladesh Is Ready To Import Clean Electricity From Nepal
Aug 25, 2022
India Logs 10,649 New COVID-19 Cases, 36 Covid Deaths
Aug 25, 2022
Ukrainians Hit By Russian Missile Attack On Independence Day
Aug 25, 2022
Nepal’s Export-Import Shrinks In the First Month of Fiscal Year
Aug 24, 2022

More on International

China, South Korea Mark 30 Years Of Diplomatic Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Ukrainians Hit By Russian Missile Attack On Independence Day By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Vows To Retake Lost Territory By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
North Korea Condemns US-South Korea Military Drills By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
Russian Blame Ukrainians Killing Russian Journalist In Car Bombing By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
Biden Discusses Ukraine Situation With European Leaders By Agencies 4 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

KMC’s Will Continue Demolition Drive: Mayor Balen Shah By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 26, 2022
Bangladesh Agree To Import 50 MW Electricity From Nepal By Agencies Aug 26, 2022
Father’s Day In Nepal 2022 And Kuse Aunshi: Importance And Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 26, 2022
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Likely At One Or Two Places Of Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 26, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 128New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 25, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 211 New Cases, 307 Recoveries And 3 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 25, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75