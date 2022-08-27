COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 65 New Cases And 396 Recoveries

Aug. 27, 2022, 4:45 p.m.

With 65 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 996670.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 643 Real-Time Poly test 65 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Likewise, in 2196 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 108 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 3612 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 3432 patients are placed in home isolation and 180 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 43are in ICU and 1 are in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 396 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 981059cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,999.

