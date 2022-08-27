Russia Opposes Final Document Of NPT

Russia late Friday blocked agreement on the final document of a four-week review of the U.N. treaty considered the cornerstone of nuclear disarmament which criticized its takeover of Europe's largest nuclear plant soon after Russian troops invaded.

The review conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons has failed to reach consensus, after Russia blocked the final document.

Negotiations at the four-week review conference at the United Nations headquarters in New York went down to the wire on Friday.

The review conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons has failed to reach consensus, after Russia blocked the final document.

Negotiations at the four-week review conference at the United Nations headquarters in New York went down to the wire on Friday.