Flood Kills 1265 People In Pakistan

Flood Kills 1265 People In Pakistan

Sept. 4, 2022, 8:15 a.m.

Catastrophic floods in Pakistan this year have submerged a third of the country, washing away everything that came in its way including houses, schools, hospitals, powerhouses and people.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in northern mountains brought floods that have killed at least 1,265 people since June 14, with 57 casualties reported during the last 24 hours.

The total number of people who have suffered injuries stands at 12,577. Several districts of Sindh and Southern Punjab are completely inundated with water everywhere in sight.

With water level in Sindh’s Manchhar Lake rising to ‘dangerous level’ and the forecast of more thundershowers in the upper parts of the country during the next three to four days, residents of at least five union councils near the lake have been asked to immediately move to safer places arranged by the Jamshoro administration.

The increasing levels in Manchhar posed a serious threat to scores of surrounding villages after the deluge completely cut off Bajera and Jhangara villages in Dadu from the rest of the district. Floodwater gushing from the lake was mounting pressure on the embankments of Danister canal and its main regulator, which has been damaged.

Official in charge of the irrigation cell for Manchhar Lake Sher Mohammad Mallah said water level crossed the full capacity level of 122.8 feet RL at RD-62 point. An inflow of over 100,000 cusecs was being recorded while the discharge into the Indus River stood at 7,000 to 8,000 cusecs at Aral canal and its tail-end near Sehwan, according to irrigation engineer Mahesh Kumar.

He said truckloads of stones were being brought to strengthen the weak sections of Manchhar’s bank, while floodwater had started eroding its bank at RD-100, 72, 62, 52 and 10 points on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has forecast that upper regions of the country may receive thundershowers for the next three to four days, though Sindh, Balochistan and south Punjab are expected to experience hot and humid weather during these days.

Source: Dawn

Agencies

Nepal To Plant 30,000 Trees To Support Sadguru’s Save Soil Campaign
Sep 04, 2022
NEA Starts Underground Power Distribution Line In Bharatpur
Sep 04, 2022
India Reports 7,219 New Covid Cases, 25 Deaths
Sep 04, 2022
Erdogan Offers Putin To Facilitate Ukraine Nuclear Plant Standoff
Sep 04, 2022
IAEA Chief Expresses Concern Over Zaporizhzhia Plant
Sep 03, 2022

More on South Asia

Pakistan Floods: Death Toll Reaches 1,136 By Agencies 5 days, 3 hours ago
Banking On Hydropower Entirely Is loss-making: Bhutanese Daily By Agencies 2 weeks, 4 days ago
One Year Since Taliban Retook Power In Afghanistan: Growing International Criticism By Agencies 2 weeks, 6 days ago
Bhutan Government Halts 2,560MW Sunkosh Project By Agencies 3 weeks, 1 day ago
Bhutan To Restrict Importing Non-essential Items By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 weeks, 1 day ago
Is Bhutan’s Economy Headed For A Crisis? By Agencies 1 month ago

The Latest

Cheers Gambe By Hemang Dixit Sep 04, 2022
Nepal To Plant 30,000 Trees To Support Sadguru’s Save Soil Campaign By Agencies Sep 04, 2022
Peace Corps Celebrated The 60th Anniversary In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 04, 2022
NEA Starts Underground Power Distribution Line In Bharatpur By Agencies Sep 04, 2022
India Reports 7,219 New Covid Cases, 25 Deaths By Agencies Sep 04, 2022
Erdogan Offers Putin To Facilitate Ukraine Nuclear Plant Standoff By Agencies Sep 04, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75