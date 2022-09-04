Flood Kills 1265 People In Pakistan

Catastrophic floods in Pakistan this year have submerged a third of the country, washing away everything that came in its way including houses, schools, hospitals, powerhouses and people.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in northern mountains brought floods that have killed at least 1,265 people since June 14, with 57 casualties reported during the last 24 hours.

The total number of people who have suffered injuries stands at 12,577. Several districts of Sindh and Southern Punjab are completely inundated with water everywhere in sight.

With water level in Sindh’s Manchhar Lake rising to ‘dangerous level’ and the forecast of more thundershowers in the upper parts of the country during the next three to four days, residents of at least five union councils near the lake have been asked to immediately move to safer places arranged by the Jamshoro administration.

The increasing levels in Manchhar posed a serious threat to scores of surrounding villages after the deluge completely cut off Bajera and Jhangara villages in Dadu from the rest of the district. Floodwater gushing from the lake was mounting pressure on the embankments of Danister canal and its main regulator, which has been damaged.

Official in charge of the irrigation cell for Manchhar Lake Sher Mohammad Mallah said water level crossed the full capacity level of 122.8 feet RL at RD-62 point. An inflow of over 100,000 cusecs was being recorded while the discharge into the Indus River stood at 7,000 to 8,000 cusecs at Aral canal and its tail-end near Sehwan, according to irrigation engineer Mahesh Kumar.

He said truckloads of stones were being brought to strengthen the weak sections of Manchhar’s bank, while floodwater had started eroding its bank at RD-100, 72, 62, 52 and 10 points on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has forecast that upper regions of the country may receive thundershowers for the next three to four days, though Sindh, Balochistan and south Punjab are expected to experience hot and humid weather during these days.

Source: Dawn