Putin Slams Western Sanctions

Putin Slams Western Sanctions

Sept. 10, 2022, 6:32 a.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized Western sanctions for hindering exports of Russian fertilizer to Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Putin was speaking at a security meeting at the presidential office in Moscow on Friday.

He described the sanctions, which were imposed in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as "discrimination."

He said grain exports from Ukraine have resumed, but most have been shipped to Europe and not poorer nations.

Putin plans to meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan next week and propose restricting exports of agricultural products to Europe.

Turkey, along with the United Nations, brokered a deal between Ukraine and Russia to restart Ukrainian grain exports.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops are fighting back in the eastern part of the country after launching a counteroffensive in the south in late August.

The Ukrainian military's General Staff said on Thursday that 20 settlements have been liberated in the eastern region of Kharkiv.

The military also said troops are advancing near Kramatorsk in the neighboring region of Donetsk.

Russia's defense ministry said on Friday that it carried out missile attacks in Kharkiv and destroyed a Ukrainian military command center, killing soldiers.

The ministry posted video footage of tanks and other military vehicles, and said it is once again deploying troops to the region.

Agencies

Indrajatra Observed In Nepal
Sep 10, 2022
FNCCI Senior VP Dhakal Urges ADB To Increase Investment In Large Infrastructures
Sep 10, 2022
India Logs 6,093 New Covid Cases, 31 Deaths
Sep 10, 2022
King Charles III Delivers First Address
Sep 10, 2022
French Parliamentary Delegation Calls On Speaker Sapkota
Sep 09, 2022

More on International

King Charles III Delivers First Address By Agencies 5 hours, 50 minutes ago
World Leaders Offer Condolences By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth II Dies At 96 By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
Putin To Meet Xi In Person Next Week By Agencies 2 days, 6 hours ago
New British PM Truss Vows To Bring Down Energy Cost By Agencies 3 days, 6 hours ago
Canadian Police: 10 Dead In Stabbing By Agencies 5 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Decides To Mourn The Death Of Queen Elizabeth For 3 Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2022
Pitru Paksha Or Sora Shradha 2022: Date, Rituals And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2022
Indrajatra Observed In Nepal By Agencies Sep 10, 2022
FNCCI Senior VP Dhakal Urges ADB To Increase Investment In Large Infrastructures By Agencies Sep 10, 2022
India Logs 6,093 New Covid Cases, 31 Deaths By Agencies Sep 10, 2022
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Bagmati And Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75