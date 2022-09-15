Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur In Lumbini And Sudur Pschim Provinces

Sept. 15, 2022, 7:24 a.m.

There are chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at a few places of Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of Province 1, Madesh Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

According to Meterologicla Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of the country and at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places hilly regions of the country and at one or two places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at a few places of Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of Province 1, Madesh Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

