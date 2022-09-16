Xi, Putin Meet On A Regional Summit

Xi, Putin Meet On A Regional Summit

Sept. 16, 2022, 7:32 a.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chatted with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping after the trilateral meeting with the leaders of China and Mongolia on Thursday. The two leaders had also held bilateral talks earlier in the day.

As seen in the footage from the scene, Putin and Xi Jinping did not resort to anti-COVID restrictions: they spoke at close distance, without masks.

Before that, at the end of the trilateral talks, the Russian president took the floor for his closing speech. In particular, he thanked his interlocutors for the exchange of views and information.

"I would like to note that the trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit has become a tradition, and it certainly benefits the development of relations between our countries. I agree with you that it is necessary to focus on expanding practical cooperation in all directions," he added.

According to the Russian leader's assessment, the implementation of the agreements discussed at the meeting will benefit the three countries. "In conclusion, I would like to express my hope for continuing fruitful cooperation in such a trilateral format, and I am pleased to hand over the presidency at the next meeting to our Chinese friends," Putin said reports Tass.

Agencies

Imports From Tatopani, Rasuwa Check Points Resume
Sep 15, 2022
Ukraine And Russian Claim Major Victory In Eastern Ukraine
Sep 15, 2022
COVID-19 Pandemic May End In Near Future: WHO Chief
Sep 15, 2022
Bhutan Revised Electricity Tariff, Hike The Tariff To Industrial Consumers
Sep 14, 2022
India Logs 4,369 New Covid-19 Cases In 24 hours
Sep 14, 2022

More on International

Ukraine And Russian Claim Major Victory In Eastern Ukraine By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
Putin And German Chancellor Scholz Held Talks By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Arrives At Buckingham Palace By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago
Xi To Attend Summit In Uzbekistan With Possible Putin Meeting By Agencies 3 days, 2 hours ago
Thousands Say Goodbye To Queen Elizabeth By Agencies 3 days, 2 hours ago
US Marks 21 Years Since 9/11 Terror Attacks By Agencies 4 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Upper Arun Project Signs MoU With Financial Institutions To Build 1061 MW Upper Arun Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 16, 2022
World Bank Group To Support Nepal Preparing Low Carbon Resilience Development Plan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 16, 2022
Weather Forecast: Generally To Mostly Cloudy Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 16, 2022
Imports From Tatopani, Rasuwa Check Points Resume By Agencies Sep 15, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 57 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 15, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 75 New Cases And 137 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 15, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75