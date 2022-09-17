COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 35 New Case And 131 Recoveries

Sept. 17, 2022, 5:21 p.m.

With 35 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 999216.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1574 Real-Time Poly 35 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 2136 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 28 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 1966 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 1902 patients are placed in home isolation and 64 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 20 are in ICU.

Meanwhile, 131 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 985234 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,016.

