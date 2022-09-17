EC Fines Balen Shah, Harka Sampang, Renu Dahal, And Nagesh Koirala And Other Candidates

Sept. 17, 2022, 8:35 a.m.

The Election Commission has taken action against 123 thousand and 624 candidates of the local poll who failed to submit the details of their election expenditure.

Those include Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Lalitpur Metropolitan City Chiri Babu Maharjan and his deputy, Elections Commission has fined Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Balen Shah his deputy Sunita Dangol, Renu Dahal of Bharatpur, Nagesh Koirala of Birtagnagar, Rajesh Man Singh of Birgunj

The Election Commission (EC) has taken action against the candidates of the local level election who failed to furnish their election expenditures.

According to the EC spokesperson Shaligram Sharma Paudel, the EC has taken action against 123 thousand and 624 candidates of the local poll who failed to submit the details of their election expenditure.

Candidates of local poll failing to submit expense details will be fined ranging from Rs. 750 thousand to 150 thousand.

