Kings And Commoners Bid Queen Goodbye

World leaders and monarchs joined members of the British royal family on Monday in saying goodbye to Queen Elizabeth. They honored her during a state funeral before she was laid to rest.

More than 2,000 people gathered at Westminster Abbey in London, the church where the Queen was married and crowned. British Prime Minister Liz Truss, US President Joe Biden, and leaders of Commonwealth nations were among the mourners.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan joined royal families from across Europe in paying their respects.

Crowds gathered outside to catch a glimpse as the cortege passed by. They lined the streets all the way to Windsor Castle, the home the Queen favored during her reign.

King Charles and members of his family took part in a service in St. George's Chapel filled with the rituals of transition. They watched as the Queen's coffin was lowered into the royal vault alongside her husband, Prince Philip.