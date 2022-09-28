Kathmandu Valley Logs 18 New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 18 New Cases

Sept. 28, 2022, 5:59 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1284 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 18 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 18 infections, Kathmandu district records 14 cases, 3 in Lalitpur and 1 in Bhaktapur.

With 31 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 999687.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 31New Case, 52 Recoveries And One Death
Sep 28, 2022
German Embassy In Kathmandu Celebrates Day Of German Unity
Sep 28, 2022
Acting Assistance Secretary Elizabeth Trudeau To Visit Nepal
Sep 28, 2022
Dashain Day 3: Chandraghanta And Significance Navaratri
Sep 28, 2022
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Proinve 1, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces
Sep 28, 2022

More on Health

36 People Die Due To Dengue By Agencies 7 hours, 40 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 31New Case, 52 Recoveries And One Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 53 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 42 New Cases And 76 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Chief Secretary Bairagi Among 25,000 Nepali Infected By Dengue By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 21New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 39 New Case and 84 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

German Embassy In Kathmandu Celebrates Day Of German Unity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 28, 2022
UPPER ARUN Power Of Four Digits By Keshab Poudel Sep 28, 2022
POLITICS Uncertain Future By A Correspondent Sep 28, 2022
Acting Assistance Secretary Elizabeth Trudeau To Visit Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 28, 2022
Elections Commission Issues 60-point Directives To Political Parties By Agencies Sep 28, 2022
Dashain Day 3: Chandraghanta And Significance Navaratri By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 28, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75