Kathmandu Valley Logs 18 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.
The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1284 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 18 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.
Of the new 18 infections, Kathmandu district records 14 cases, 3 in Lalitpur and 1 in Bhaktapur.
With 31 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 999687.
