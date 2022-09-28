Voters In Russia Support DPR, LPR Accession To Russia

Overwhelming Voters In Russia Support DPR, LPR Accession To Russia

Sept. 28, 2022, 7:16 a.m.

The referendums on joining Russia kicked off in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics and in the liberated areas of the Kherson and the Zaporozhye Regions on September 23

Around 98% of people who voted at the referendums at polling stations in Russia supported DPR’s and LPR’s (Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics) accession to Russia, according to the data from election commissions.

After counting 59.30% of protocols from polling stations in Russia, 97.98% of votes are in favor of the DPR’s joining Russia. And 98.69% votes were cast in favor of the LPR’s accession to Russia (after counting 61% of protocols).

The referendums on joining Russia kicked off in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics and in the liberated areas of the Kherson and the Zaporozhye Regions at 08:00 a.m. Moscow Time on September 23. Voting will continue until September 27.

According to the permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, the inhabitants of the republic have been waiting for this event for eight years.

Source: TASS

Agencies

Elections Commission Issues 60-point Directives To Political Parties
Sep 28, 2022
India Logs 3,230 COVID-19 Cases
Sep 28, 2022
Manasalu Avilances: Fifteen Hurts One Died
Sep 27, 2022
Abe's State Funeral To Be Held On Tuesday
Sep 27, 2022
Government To Deploy Nepali Army During The Elections
Sep 26, 2022

More on International

Abe's State Funeral To Be Held On Tuesday By Agencies 1 day, 9 hours ago
US-South Korea To Stage Joint Military Ddrills With Nuclear-powered US Carrier By Agencies 2 days, 10 hours ago
South Korea On Alert For Signs Of North's SLBM Launch By Agencies 3 days, 10 hours ago
Moscow Shifts To Heavy-handed Approach In Ukraine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 9 hours ago
Russian Officials Prepare To Hold Referendums In Ukraine By Agencies 5 days, 10 hours ago
UN Puts Spotlight On Putin By Agencies 6 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

German Embassy In Kathmandu Celebrates Day Of German Unity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 28, 2022
UPPER ARUN Power Of Four Digits By Keshab Poudel Sep 28, 2022
POLITICS Uncertain Future By A Correspondent Sep 28, 2022
Acting Assistance Secretary Elizabeth Trudeau To Visit Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 28, 2022
Elections Commission Issues 60-point Directives To Political Parties By Agencies Sep 28, 2022
Dashain Day 3: Chandraghanta And Significance Navaratri By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 28, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75