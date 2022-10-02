127 People Die In Stampede After Soccer Match In Indonesia

127 People Die In Stampede After Soccer Match In Indonesia

Oct. 2, 2022, 8:11 a.m.

At least 127 killed in stampede after soccer game in Indonesia, police say. Indonesian police said 127 people died and 180 others were injured in a stampede following a soccer game Saturday evening. Among the dead were 125 civilians and two police officers, East Java Police Chief Nico Afinta told reporters.

Media reports say 127 people have died in a stampede after a soccer match in East Java province in Indonesia.

The incident took place on Saturday evening.

Supporters from the losing team invaded the pitch and police fired tear gas, triggering the stampede.

