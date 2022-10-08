Nepal Army Is In Rescue Operation In Dang

Nepal Army Is In Rescue Operation In Dang

Oct. 8, 2022, 8:35 a.m.

Nepal Army Mobilized Its Personal In Rescue And Rehabilitation Operation In the flood affected areas of Dang.

Nepal Army has mobilized its battalion in rescue and rehabilitation operations in different flood-affected districts of Lumbini, Karnali and Sudurpachim Provinces.

According to a press release issued by the Public Relations and Information Directorate of Nepal Army, the rescue and rehabilitation operation continue.

Nepal Army has relocated family members of 36 houses out of 200 inundated by the Rapti River in the Anarhuwas village of Rapti Rural Municipality ward 5.

Nepal Army is currently working to reopen the Gorahi-Lamahi Road by construction diversion at a section washed out by the flood.

Nepal Army Water log.jpg

Nepal Army .jpg

Nepal Army Dang-Lamahi Road.jpg

Nepal army Dang.jpg

