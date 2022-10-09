North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles

Japan's State Minister of Defense Ino Toshiro says that North Korea launched two ballistic missiles early on Sunday. He says all of them are estimated to have been fired in an easterly direction from near the North's east coast.

The first missile was launched at around 1: 47 a.m. Japan time. It's estimated to have flown a distance of about 350 kilometers, reaching a maximum altitude of about 100 kilometers.

The second missile was launched at around 1: 53 a.m. It's estimated flight path was about 350 kilometers, at a maximum altitude of around 100 kilometers.

They were determined to have fallen in the Sea of Japan, outside Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone.

Ino said no damage to aircraft or ships has been confirmed so far.

Japan's defense ministry says this is the 25th time this year that North Korea has launched ballistic missiles.

The ministry is gathering and analyzing information, including the possibility that it was an S-L-B-M, a submarine-launched ballistic missile.