China's Top Leaders Convene Ahead Of National Congress

Oct. 10, 2022, 7:05 a.m.

The Chinese Communist Party has convened a key political meeting one week ahead of the opening of its National Congress next Sunday.

The state-run Xinhua News Agency said that the seventh plenary session of the party's Central Committee started in Beijing on Sunday. President Xi Jinping and more than 300 senior party officials are taking part.

Beijing is under tight security with many police officers mobilized around a hotel in the city, which is believed to be the venue of the meeting.

During the meeting, the officials will hear reports on the basic outlines of the party's political and economic policies. They will also deliberate draft amendments to the Communist Party constitution.

The news agency reported that the National Congress will summarize the outcome of the party's policies centering on Xi.

It says the congress will also make an in-depth analysis of situations inside and outside China and set up key political outlines.

The key focus is on whether the 69-year-old Xi will secure a rare third term as party leader. That would mark a break from a party custom of leaders retiring at the age of 68.

China watchers say the upcoming congress could enshrine Xi's ideology as "Xi Jinping Thought," mirroring that of the country's founder as "Mao Zedong Thought."

Mao is currently the only leader with an ideology named after him.

The congress is expected to make final adjustments to this effect with the aim of further heightening Xi's authority.

Agencies

