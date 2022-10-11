Japan Lifts Most COVID Border Controls

Japan lifted most of its COVID-19 border controls on Tuesday. The government removed its 50,000-person cap on the number of daily arrivals. Individual tourists who are not registered with package tours are allowed to enter the country for the first time in more than two years.

A visa waiver program for short-term visitors from 68 countries and regions, including the United States, South Korea and the United Kingdom, are also being reintroduced. Regional airports and ports are expected to start gradually accepting international flights and vessels.

Visitors will not be tested for the virus as long as they do not display symptoms of suspected infection, such as fever. They will also not be asked to isolate upon entry.

But a requirement is still in place for either proof of three vaccine doses or a negative test from within 72 hours of departure.

Japan has had a variety of entry restrictions in place since February 2020.