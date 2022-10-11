Japan Lifts Most COVID Border Controls

Japan Lifts Most COVID Border Controls

Oct. 11, 2022, 7:42 a.m.

Japan lifted most of its COVID-19 border controls on Tuesday. The government removed its 50,000-person cap on the number of daily arrivals. Individual tourists who are not registered with package tours are allowed to enter the country for the first time in more than two years.

A visa waiver program for short-term visitors from 68 countries and regions, including the United States, South Korea and the United Kingdom, are also being reintroduced. Regional airports and ports are expected to start gradually accepting international flights and vessels.

Visitors will not be tested for the virus as long as they do not display symptoms of suspected infection, such as fever. They will also not be asked to isolate upon entry.

But a requirement is still in place for either proof of three vaccine doses or a negative test from within 72 hours of departure.

Japan has had a variety of entry restrictions in place since February 2020.

Agencies

Nepal To Formulate Hydrogen Energy Policy
Oct 11, 2022
Russia Faces Mounting Criticism Over Missile Assault
Oct 11, 2022
19 People Killed And Few Missing In Recently Landslides, Floods
Oct 10, 2022
Putin Calls Crimean Bridge Blast As Kiev’s Terrorists Act
Oct 10, 2022
China's Top Leaders Convene Ahead Of National Congress
Oct 10, 2022

More on International

Russia Faces Mounting Criticism Over Missile Assault By Agencies 10 hours, 27 minutes ago
Putin Calls Crimean Bridge Blast As Kiev’s Terrorists Act By Agencies 1 day, 10 hours ago
China's Top Leaders Convene Ahead Of National Congress By Agencies 1 day, 11 hours ago
North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles By Agencies 2 days, 10 hours ago
IAEA Chief To Visit Russia By Agencies 3 days, 10 hours ago
UN Human Rights Council rejects Debate on Xinjiang, Nepal Backed China’s Stand By Agencies 4 days ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 35 New Cases And 29 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 11, 2022
Italian Ambassador To Nepal Presented The Rome For Expo 2030 Roma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 11, 2022
Nepal And Italy Sign MoU For Bilateral Consultations Mechanism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 11, 2022
Nepal To Formulate Hydrogen Energy Policy By Agencies Oct 11, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rainfall In Different Parts Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 11, 2022
Improving Groundwater Stock, And Harvesting Rainwater In The Kathmandu Valley By Ambika P. Adhikari Keshav Bhattarai Oct 10, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75