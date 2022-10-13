Chinese Ambassador Hou Yanqi Paid A Farewell Call On Foreign Minister Dr.Khadka

Chinese ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi paid a farewell call on Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Narayan Khadka at his office.
Matters of bilateral interest figured during the meeting. Earlier, the Amb paid a farewell call on Foreign Secretary Mr Bharat Raj Paudyal.
VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75