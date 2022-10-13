Chinese Ambassador Hou Yanqi Paid A Farewell Call On Foreign Minister Dr.Khadka

Chinese Ambassador Hou Yanqi Paid A Farewell Call On Foreign Minister Dr.Khadka

Oct. 13, 2022, 5:54 a.m.

Chinese ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi paid a farewell call on Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Narayan Khadka at his office.

Matters of bilateral interest figured during the meeting. Earlier, the Amb paid a farewell call on Foreign Secretary Mr Bharat Raj Paudyal.

