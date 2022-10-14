COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 42 New Cases And 26 Recoveries

Oct. 14, 2022, 3:55 p.m.

With 42 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1000,078

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1069 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 42 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Currently, there are 638 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 618 patients are placed in home isolation and 20 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, 26 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 987,422 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,018.

