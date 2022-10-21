COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 48 New Case And 54 Recoveries

With 48 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1000373.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1013 Real-Time Poly 48 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1427 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours six cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 721 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 700 patients are placed in home isolation and 21 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, 54 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 987634 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,018.