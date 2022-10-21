COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 48 New Case And 54 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 48 New Case And 54 Recoveries

Oct. 21, 2022, 6:09 p.m.

With 48 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1000373.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1013 Real-Time Poly 48 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1427 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours six cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 721 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 700 patients are placed in home isolation and 21 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, 54 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 987634 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,018.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

U.S. Ambassador To Nepal Thompson Paid A Courtesy Call To PM Deuba
Oct 21, 2022
U.S. Ambassador To Nepal Dean R. Thompson Presented His Credential To President Bhandari
Oct 21, 2022
Comedian Apurva Chhitiz Singh Released On Bail
Oct 21, 2022
US Dollar Touches All-time High Against Nepali Rupees
Oct 21, 2022
Nepal Army’s Tribhuvan Army Club Topped The Medal Tally, 9th National Games Concluded In Pokha
Oct 21, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 50 New Case And 51 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 42 New Cases And 50 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 42 New Cases And 17 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 12 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 40 New Cases And 17 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 13 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 28 New Cases And 7 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 14 hours ago
Dengue Spreads All Over Nepal, 47 Deaths By Agencies 5 days, 18 hours ago

The Latest

U.S. Ambassador To Nepal Thompson Paid A Courtesy Call To PM Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 21, 2022
U.S. Ambassador To Nepal Dean R. Thompson Presented His Credential To President Bhandari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 21, 2022
Nepal’s Merchandise Export Decreased By 34.9 Percent In Last Two Months: NRB By Agencies Oct 21, 2022
Who Will Be The Next British PM To Replace Liz Truss By Agencies Oct 21, 2022
Comedian Apurva Chhitiz Singh Released On Bail By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 21, 2022
US Dollar Touches All-time High Against Nepali Rupees By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 21, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75