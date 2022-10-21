Nepal Army’s Tribhuvan Army Club Topped The Medal Tally, 9th National Games Concluded In Pokha

The Tribhuvan Army Club of Nepali Army topped the medals tally of the 9th National Games with 172 gold medals in the mega event held in Gandaki Province and became the champion of the tournament.

The army won 371 medals including 172 gold, 110 silver and 89 bronze medals in 36 games held in eight districts of Gandaki province.

Chief guest of the closing ceremony and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba handed over the champion trophy to the Nepal Army. He handed over the trophy to the officials of Tribhuvan Army Club. The Nepal Army is also the champion team of the previous 7th and 8th national games.

Likewise, the APF club of Armed Police won 219 medals including 65 gold, 72 silver and 82 bronze to finish second in the national tournament.

Nepal Police came third with a total of 195 medals including 61 gold, 61 bronze and 73 silver medals. The host Gandaki Province came fourth in the tournament and the first among the seven provinces.

Gandaki is fourth overall with 120 medals including 32 gold, 31 silver and 57 bronze medals. Likewise, Bagmati Province finished fifth with 145 medals including 24 gold, 47 silver and 74 bronze medals.

In the event, Province No. 1 came sixth with 10 gold, 23 silver and 50 bronze medals. Sudurpaschim Province managed to win 63 medals including 10 gold, 10 silver and 43 bronze medals to finish seventh.

Likewise, the NRNA won a total of 26 medals including 10 gold, nine silver and seven bronze medals while Lumbini won 68 medals including six gold, 22 silver and 40 bronze. Madhesh province won 39 medals including five gold, eight silver and 26 bronze while Karnali province won 18 medals including two gold, four silver and 12 bronze medals.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said Nepali athletes has an important role to boost sports despite limited resources.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the 9th National Games in Pokhara city on Thursday, Prime Minister Deuba praised the Nepali athletes who had elevated the country's image with excellent performance in the national and international arena. Sports have a noticeable role in a country, he said, adding that investment from the government and private sector in sports is imperative. Creation of infrastructures at the local and provincial level is equally important, according to him.

The Prime Minister further viewed the infrastructures created for the 9th National Games should be protected. He thanked all sides, including athletes, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and National Sports Council for the successful conduct of the games.

He paid tributes to paraglide player Nimish Thapa who lost his life in course of paragliding under the 9th National Games and extended condolences to the bereaved family members.(RSS)