Bhaitika 2022: Auspicious Hour At 11.37 On October 27

Oct. 22, 2022, 8:24 a.m.

The Nepal Calendar Determination Committee (NCDC) has announced 11.37am on Thursday October 27 as the auspicious time for putting and receiving Bhai Tika this year.

Tihar, also known as Yamapanchak, starts from Saturday with the first day being Yamdipdan and Dhanteras.

The Kaag (crow) Tihar falls on Sunday and Kukur (dog) Tihar and Laxmi Puja on Monday.

This is because Nepal is experiencing a partial solar eclipse on Tuesday. The eclipse shall begin at 4.52 pm and end at 5.24 pm. This 32-minute eclipse is the reason for the preponement of Laxmi Puja.

However, Gai (cow) Tihar remains on schedule and will be celebrated on Tuesday, NCDC informed. Govardhan Puja, Mha Puja and Goru Puja fall on Wednesday.

Agencies

