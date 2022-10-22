COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 43 New Case And 48 Recoveries

Oct. 22, 2022, 7:02 p.m.

With 43 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1000316.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 434 Real-Time Poly 43 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 363 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours no cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 716 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 700 patients are placed in home isolation and 10 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, 48 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 987682 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,018.

