New Leadership Team To Be Chosen In China Under Xi's 3rd Term

New Leadership Team To Be Chosen In China Under Xi's 3rd Term

Oct. 23, 2022, 7:52 a.m.

China's Communist Party is set to pick a new team to serve under President Xi Jinping, who is expected to be officially confirmed for an unprecedented third term as a leader.

The party's National Congress concluded on Saturday.

Some 200 members were selected for the party's Central Committee.

Xi was elected, which means he will stay in power for a historic third term. Under the party's unwritten rule, top officials are supposed to retire at the age of 68. Xi turned 69 this year.

Premier Li Keqiang, who is ranked second in the party's hierarchy, and three others among the seven members of the current supreme leadership, the Politburo Standing Committee, were not on the new committee's list.

Li will stay on as the premier until his successor is chosen at the National People's Congress next year.

Media in Hong Kong have reported that Xi will pick his close aides from among people who worked under him when he was assigned to provincial posts.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Dipawali Or Tihar 2022: Kag Tihar Today
Oct 23, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In One Or Two Places Of Province 1
Oct 23, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 43 New Case And 48 Recoveries
Oct 22, 2022
Yama Panchak Or Tihar 2022: Importance And Significant In Nepal
Oct 22, 2022
DFC Approves $100 Million MSMEs Financing Loan To NMB
Oct 22, 2022

More on International

Who Will Be The Next British PM To Replace Liz Truss By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
British PM Liz Truss To Step Down Within A Week By Agencies 2 days, 19 hours ago
Russian Forces Target Civilian Infrastructure In Ukraine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
Japan Lifts Most COVID Border Controls By Agencies 1 week, 5 days ago
Russia Faces Mounting Criticism Over Missile Assault By Agencies 1 week, 5 days ago
Putin Calls Crimean Bridge Blast As Kiev’s Terrorists Act By Agencies 1 week, 6 days ago

The Latest

Complete The Arun III Project In Time: Chief Secretary Bairagi By Agencies Oct 23, 2022
Dipawali Or Tihar 2022: Kag Tihar Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 23, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In One Or Two Places Of Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 23, 2022
Nepal Army Holds Different Programs On UN Establishment Day By Agencies Oct 22, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 43 New Case And 48 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 22, 2022
Yama Panchak Or Tihar 2022: Importance And Significant In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 22, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75