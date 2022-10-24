COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 40 New Case And 43 Recoveries

Oct. 24, 2022, 5:17 p.m.

With 40 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1000495.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 500 Real-Time Poly 40 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 421 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 02 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 692 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 682 patients are placed in home isolation and 10 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, 43 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 987784 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,018.

