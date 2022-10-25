Biden Will Continue Dialogue With Xi: White House

The White House says President Joe Biden will continue dialogue with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, including possible talks on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 summit.

Xi was confirmed on Sunday for an unprecedented third term as leader of the Chinese Communist Party.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre spoke to reporters on Monday.

Jean-Pierre said the US government is not going to comment on the internal party politics of Beijing.

She explained, "President Biden and our administration are focused on responsibly managing our competition with China." She added that they will continue cooperating on areas such as climate change.

Jean-Pierre said that it is important to keep conversations between Biden and Xi ongoing.

Biden has spoken to Xi by phone and online, but never in person since he took office in January last year.

Attention is on the possibility of the two leaders' first face-to-face talks on the sidelines of next month's G20 summit in Indonesia.