Rishi Sunak Appointed UK Prime Minister

Multiple British media outlets have reported that the new leader of Britain's ruling Conservative Party has taken office as prime minister.
Rishi Sunak went to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday to meet King Charles, who invited him to form a government.
Sunak is the youngest British prime minister in 200 years and the first Asian-British prime minister.
VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75