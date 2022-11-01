We Are Just Suspending Grain Deal: Putin

President Vladimir Putin said the Russians are not ending their participation in the deal, only suspending it.

He said Ukrainians created the risks for ships on both sides of the conflict. He said they should provide the security for grain exports.

Russian leaders accuse Ukrainian forces of carrying out a drone attack over the weekend on their Black Sea Fleet. They said that has put an agreement to ship grain and other products from Ukrainian ports under threat.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his people offer stability on global food markets. He said they will push ahead with exports.