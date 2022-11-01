We Are Just Suspending Grain Deal: Putin

We Are Just Suspending Grain Deal: Putin

Nov. 1, 2022, 8:02 a.m.

President Vladimir Putin said the Russians are not ending their participation in the deal, only suspending it.

He said Ukrainians created the risks for ships on both sides of the conflict. He said they should provide the security for grain exports.

Russian leaders accuse Ukrainian forces of carrying out a drone attack over the weekend on their Black Sea Fleet. They said that has put an agreement to ship grain and other products from Ukrainian ports under threat.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his people offer stability on global food markets. He said they will push ahead with exports.

Agencies

EC Fixes Election Campaign Period From November 3-17
Nov 01, 2022
Chinese President Xi meets Vietnam's Supreme Leader In Beijing
Nov 01, 2022
Road Accidents Kill 2883 People And 25722 Injured In Nepal In Last One year
Oct 31, 2022
Over 70 Killed In India Bridge Collapse
Oct 31, 2022
Leftist Lula Beats Incumbent Bolsonaro In Brazilian Presidential Runoff
Oct 31, 2022

More on International

Chinese President Xi meets Vietnam's Supreme Leader In Beijing By Agencies 6 hours, 5 minutes ago
Leftist Lula Beats Incumbent Bolsonaro In Brazilian Presidential Runoff By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
149 Dead, 76 Injured In Seoul Halloween Stampede By Agencies 2 days, 6 hours ago
Troop Mobilization Plan 'Fulfilled': Putin By Agencies 3 days, 6 hours ago
Musk Completes Twitter Acquisition By Agencies 4 days, 4 hours ago
Israel-Lebanon Signed Maritime Boundary Deal At Nakoura UNIFIL HQ By Agencies 4 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Handing Over Of Vehicles By Government Of India To Nepal For Conduct Of Elections By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 01, 2022
Clean Cooking Forum 2022 Ghana: Nepal’s Learning By A Correspondent Nov 01, 2022
What Did Nepal Learn From Ghana? The Perspective By A Correspondent Nov 01, 2022
NEA Is Expanding Transmission Line And Strengthening Distribution Systems All Over Nepal: MD Ghsing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 01, 2022
EC Fixes Election Campaign Period From November 3-17 By Agencies Nov 01, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas And Mainly Fair In Rest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 01, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75