COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 46 New Case And 21 Recoveries

Nov. 2, 2022, 5:18 p.m.

With 46 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1000631.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1602 Real-Time Poly 46 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 2040 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 13 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 553 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 548 patients are placed in home isolation and 5 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, 21 OVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 987059 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Wednesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,019.

