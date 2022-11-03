Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas And Fair In Rest Of Nepal

Nov. 3, 2022, 7:19 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

