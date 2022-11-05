Chinese President Xi Meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Chinese President Xi Meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Nov. 5, 2022, 8:03 a.m.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on his official visit to China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday.

Xi noted that Scholz is the first European leader to visit China after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and that it is his first visit to China as the Federal Chancellor.

The visit will further enhance the mutual understanding and trust between the two sides and deepen cooperation in various fields, and gives the two sides an opportunity to plan for the growth of bilateral ties going forward, Xi said.

Stressing that this year marks the 50th anniversary of China-Germany diplomatic relations, Xi said the five-decade journey shows that as long as the two sides follow the principles of respecting each other, seeking common ground while reserving differences, maintaining exchanges and mutual learning, and pursuing mutually-beneficial cooperation, bilateral ties will keep going in the right direction on the whole and making steady progress.

Noting the complex and fluid international landscape, Xi underscored the need for China and Germany, two major countries with great influence, to work together in times of change and instability and contribute more to global peace and development. (Xinhua)

Agencies

