Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Gandaki, Karnali And Province 1

Nov. 6, 2022, 7:49 a.m.

Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

There will be partly cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1 tonight.

