COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 15 New Cases And 8 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 15 New Cases And 8 Recoveries

Nov. 7, 2022, 3:34 p.m.

With 15 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1000,749

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 887 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 15 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 661 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours no cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 577 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 570 patients are placed in home isolation and 7 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile,8 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 988,153cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,019.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Migration Can Boost South Asia’s Recovery And Support Long-Term Development
Nov 07, 2022
Chandra Grahan 2022: Do & Don’t
Nov 07, 2022
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In The Hill Regions Of Nepal
Nov 07, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 26 New Cases And 18 Recoveries
Nov 06, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Gandaki, Karnali And Province 1
Nov 06, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 26 New Cases And 18 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Dengue Toll Rises To 54, With 46,768 Infected By Agencies 1 day, 21 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 10 New Case And 17 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 22 New Cases And 28 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 45 New Cases And 23 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 23 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 46 New Case And 21 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 22 hours ago

The Latest

Migration Can Boost South Asia’s Recovery And Support Long-Term Development By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 07, 2022
Chandra Grahan 2022: Do & Don’t By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 07, 2022
UN Climate Conference Opens In Egypt By Agencies Nov 07, 2022
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In The Hill Regions Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 07, 2022
Time & Tide By Hemang Dixit Nov 06, 2022
Mountain-related Issues Is Nepal’s Main Agenda Of Nepal For COP27 By Agencies Nov 06, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75