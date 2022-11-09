Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At Few Places In Western High Mountains

Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At Few Places In Western High Mountains

Nov. 9, 2022, 7:05 a.m.

There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the western high mountaineous region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the provinces. Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the western high mountaineous region.

There are partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the western high mountaineous region tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 10 New Cases And 15 Recoveries
Nov 08, 2022
Power Supply Situation Has Improved In Bhairawa Corridtor, Completion Of Sunwal Substation Will End Power Crisis In West Nawalparasi
Nov 08, 2022
Guru Nanak Jayanti Today: Importance And Significance In Nepal
Nov 08, 2022
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In The Hill Fair In The Rest
Nov 08, 2022
Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2022: The Day Of Worshiping Shiva And Vishnu Together
Nov 07, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In The Hill Fair In The Rest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In The Hill Regions Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Gandaki, Karnali And Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions And Mainly Fair In Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In At One Or Two Places Hilly Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas And Fair In Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Earthquake In Sudur Paschim: Six killed In Doti By Agencies Nov 09, 2022
Bhutan’s Foreign Currency Reserve Is Dwindling By Agencies Nov 09, 2022
EC Urges All To Create Conducive Environment For Election Campaign By Agencies Nov 09, 2022
Ukraine Demands Territorial Integrity Before Peace Negotiations By Agencies Nov 09, 2022
US Midterm Elections As Votes Are Counted By Agencies Nov 09, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 10 New Cases And 15 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 08, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75