Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At Few Places In Western High Mountains

There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the western high mountaineous region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the provinces. Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the western high mountaineous region.

